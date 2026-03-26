King Charles keynote speech confirmed, Palace announcement looms

King Charles keynote speech in US confirmed, Palace announcement looms

King Charles set to perform an important task, showcasing the power of his position and putting the rumours of abdication to rest.

It has been confirmed that the monarch will deliver the Government's legislative programme speech on May 13.

According to Express, Commons Leader Sir Alan Campbell has informed the MPs that the King will carry out the State Opening of Parliament for the third time since he ascended the throne.

The monarch will present a list of proposed bills on behalf of Sir Keir Starmer's administration.

Sir Alan said, "I can also announce to the House that the State Opening of Parliament will take place on Wednesday, 13 May 2026.

"As is usual, the current session of Parliament will be prorogued ahead of the King's Speech, and this term will be used to enable logistical and security preparations for the state opening of Parliament. The likely data prorogation will be confirmed in due course."

An announcement from the Palace is highly anticipated regarding King Charles' upcoming engagement and updates about his US tour.