King Charles ‘ignores' Prince Harry calls as spark for reunion fizzles

Prince Harry had high hopes moving into this year as King Charles warmly opened the doors for him last September, especially paving way for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s royal future.

However, it seems that all of Harry’s plans are falling flat as his attempts to discuss reunion plans are being ignore by his father, who currently has “a lot on his plate”.

Previously, royal expert Ingrid Seward suggested that Charles has “probably washed his hands” of the Sussexes as he has “plenty of things to worry about”.

Now sources claim that Harry is being “ghosted” by his cancer-stricken father, which is only adding to the Duke of Sussex’s worries. He is painfully aware of how .uch time is of the essence given Charles’s health.

Although, Harry is not giving up just yet, a report by Closer claimed.

“As bleak as it all seems right now, Harry refuses to accept that this is how the story ends,” the insider said. “He’s going to continue reaching out to his dad and pressing for this, he’s sure that if he can actually get a proper chat with his dad that they can make a lot of headway.”

The source added that despite the grievances, Harry “still loves his dad and misses him terribly”. Harry believes that it is the people who surround his father are blocking his reconciliation efforts.

At that, one source suggested that Harry is “dreaming” if he believes that royals, especially Charles, would just move past the hurt.

“By all accounts he's just as wary and fed up with Harry as William and Camilla.”

However, nothing is confirmed as of yet as Harry will also be returning to the UK for the Invictus Games. Only time will tell if the father and son will get through the odds