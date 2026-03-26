Beatrice likely to leave UK to protect marriage with Edoardo

Andrew's scandal has left a mark on the hearts of many royals as they are still struggling to cope with the situation.

The former prince's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are said to be suffering the most amid ongoing controversies around their family.

They are even being advised to “cut herself free” from her parents to be as happy as possible.

As per new reports, former minister Nadine Dorries has urged Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter, Beatrice, to move abroad to avoid to save her relationship with Edoardo Mozzi as Andrew crisis worsens.

She believes that Princess should consider temporarily moving abroad.

According to her, such a step could help save her marriage to businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi amid the scandal involving the princess's father, Prince Andrew. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Dorries also gave example of Beatrice's younger sister, Eugenie, who lives in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The former minister went on to claim that a move might be a logical decision if Mozzi's business interests are focused outside the UK.

It emerges amid fears that the possible impact of the scandal surrounding Andrew on the personal lives of his daughters. The former prince has denied the allegations.

It is not known how much contact the Princesses of York have with their parents at the moment. However, it has been reported that Eugenie has distanced herself from her parents and their scandals.