Prince Harry emotional plea reaches King Charles: 'High time to help'

Prince Harry finds himself in a troubling situation, and his father, King Charles, has been called to offer help before a complete downfall occurs.

The Duke of Sussex, who always pleaded for the "half-in, half-out" opportunity, received support after the Sussexes suffered back-to-back setbacks.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their active working royal roles in 2020 to pursue life on their own terms. The late Queen rejected her grandson's offer to serve as a part-time working royal.

But now, with a series of flops with Netflix and the reported issues of money, royal expert Tina Brown urged the royal family to put grievances aside by giving a chance to the Montecito couple.

Vanity Fair's editor-in-chief said, "The Sussexes' revenue streams are starting to dry up."

She added, "Before the Sussexes crash and burn, the House of Windsor needs to put aside schadenfreude and grip the problem. Give Harry and Meghan a limited international role."

The chances of offering help to Harry from King Charles are still there, but it has been reported on several occasions that his brother, William, the future monarch, won't welcome the Sussexes back to the royal fold.