Beatrice husband Edo talks about children's safe space amid family crisis

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shed light on how to create a safe space for children amid the York family crisis.

The father of three owns Banda, a property development and interior design company.

On the official Instagram page of his company, Edo shared rare insights into the cosy corners created for the young family members.

Alongside a series of dreamy photos of kids' rooms, Edo's team said that "A children’s room is often where imagination takes the lead."

⁠Speaking of their designs, Edo's team shared that they keep in mind to create plenty of "storage for the chaos, materials that can handle real life, and corners that feel cosy enough for quiet moments."

"⁠The best ones grow quietly over time, changing as they do," the caption ended.

For the unversed, Beatrice and Edoardo share two kids, Sienna, three, and Athena, one.

King Charles' niece is also stepmother to Wolfie, who is a son of Edoardo from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

It is important to note that the new post by Edo came amid the growing talks about Beatrice and her sister Eugenie's royal titles.

The anxiety within their households is reportedly increasing regarding the York sisters' royal future, as King Charles and Prince William continue to maintain a distance to protect the monarchy.