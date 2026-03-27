 
Geo News

Prince William stunned by troops' style change: 'Amazing'

William encountered officers proudly displaying moustaches

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

March 27, 2026

Prince William stunned by troops&apos; style change: &apos;Amazing&apos;
Prince William stunned by troops over style change: 'Amazing'

The future British monarch, Prince William, was left stunned by troops from the Mercian Regiment at Picton Barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire.

During the meeting with soldiers, the Prince of Wales decided to make a major change to his style. 

William, dressed in camouflage gear, encountered numerous officers proudly displaying moustaches.

Surprisingly, the trendy look prompted the future king to quip about potentially trimming his beard down to just a moustache.

Lieutenant Jack Austin, 23, from south Manchester, revealed he had raised the topic of facial hair during their conversation.

"I brought it up when I was chatting to the prince and he said 'maybe I should get rid of the beard and just have the moustache'," the officer recalled.

The moustache trend among officers began during their deployment to Estonia, with Lt Austin explaining that several of them grew the facial hair while stationed in the Baltic nation and "it snowballed from there".

Lieutenant Harris Debonnaire, 26, claimed credit for starting the look, having initially grown his bushy moustache for the Movember charity campaign. "It just grew on me," he joked.

The 2024 rule change permitting Army personnel to grow full beards marked a significant modernisation of the service, bringing it in line with policies already in place at the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, while also aiming to boost recruitment.

To a question about William's sporting preferences betwen football or rugby, the prince confirmed his allegiance to football and his beloved Aston Villa.

Harry's brother also raised a new initiative designed to bring servicewomen together for regular discussions, which the group described as "welcomed" and particularly beneficial for those lacking a female presence in their direct chain of command.

King Charles faces ultimate test as latest warning sparks royal concern: 'Do or Die'
King Charles faces ultimate test as latest warning sparks royal concern: 'Do or Die'
Royal family makes Duke of Kent health status clear in new statement
Royal family makes Duke of Kent health status clear in new statement
Palace drops explosive video as William's battle training puts him to test
Palace drops explosive video as William's battle training puts him to test
Kate Middleton's return to cancer hospital: Moment shared by photographer
Kate Middleton's return to cancer hospital: Moment shared by photographer
Prince William takes smart step as he moves closer to throne
Prince William takes smart step as he moves closer to throne
Prince William, Kate set for historic coronation as Palace greenlights
Prince William, Kate set for historic coronation as Palace greenlights
Princess Beatrice husband takes shocking step, fuels rumours again
Princess Beatrice husband takes shocking step, fuels rumours again
King Charles keynote speech confirmed, Palace announcement looms
King Charles keynote speech confirmed, Palace announcement looms