King Charles hit with heartbreaking update amid health crisis

The royal family does not seem to give up its tradtion of serving even after being hit with unexpected blows, mostly from their own beloved people.

In the latest development, the monarch, 77, received a heartbreaking update over his appranlty people-friendly move to breach gap between communities and religions.

However, the move appears to land him in new trouble as Bishop Ceirion H Dewar hit out at the King for including other religions in Christian holiday messages ahead of Easter.

In a message to the monarch, the bishop said: "You are the Supreme Governor of the Church of England and head of this state, and you're not acting like it."

The bishop spoke to GB News about his concerns with the suppression of Christianity, as he called for King Charles to do "more" with defending the faith.

He sent a letter to the British monarch outlining his worries, which he later published openly, receiving thousands of signatures supporting his message.

"My expectation is you made a vote to protect and defend the protestant form of religion, which in the United Kingdom is increasingly and acceleratingly under attack," Bishop said while speaking to the People's Channel.

"You need to fulfil your oath, and you need to be far more vocal in your defence of the faith, like Queen Elizabeth II."