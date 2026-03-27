 
Geo News

Princess Eugenie proves loyalty to King Charles with key step

Princess Beatrice securing royal position amid Andrew, Fergie's scandal

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 27, 2026

Princess Eugenie proves loyalty to King Charles with key step
Princess Eugenie proves loyalty to King Charles with key move

Princess Eugenie and her husband made a wise decision, which definitely earned them the trust of King Charles and the royal family.

The Princess of York and her partner, Jack Brooksbank, turned their backs on Sarah Ferguson, who is in desperate need of a hideout.

Since Fergie's inappropriate conversations with paedophile Epstein were made public, even her daughters left "shattered."

An insider told Daily Mail, "Eugenie and Jack are resisting any suggestion from her mother that she should come and live with them."

It has been said that the former Duchess of York is "difficult" to live with, but it is not the only reason.

The couple don't want the "responsibility of looking after her" in times when the media is after the Yorks.

Eugenie, alongside her husband and sister Beatrice, is "concerned" about her well-being, but they "just don't actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily."

Distancing from Andrew and Ferige could be a message from Eugenie's side to his uncle Charles that she still sides with the crown.

Princess Eugenie is still performing the role of mentor given to her by the King's Foundation despite the fact that organisations are distancing themselves from the York sisters amid controversy.

Prince Harry emotional plea reaches King Charles: 'High time to help'
Prince Harry emotional plea reaches King Charles: 'High time to help'
Sarah Ferguson UK chapter finally comes to end with fresh blow
Sarah Ferguson UK chapter finally comes to end with fresh blow
Meghan Markle fans celebrate special baby announcement: 'Congratulations'
Meghan Markle fans celebrate special baby announcement: 'Congratulations'
King Charles faces ultimate test as latest warning sparks royal concern: 'Do or Die'
King Charles faces ultimate test as latest warning sparks royal concern: 'Do or Die'
Royal family makes Duke of Kent health status clear in new statement
Royal family makes Duke of Kent health status clear in new statement
Palace drops explosive video as William's battle training puts him to test
Palace drops explosive video as William's battle training puts him to test
Kate Middleton's return to cancer hospital: Moment shared by photographer
Kate Middleton's return to cancer hospital: Moment shared by photographer
Prince William takes smart step as he moves closer to throne
Prince William takes smart step as he moves closer to throne