Princess Eugenie proves loyalty to King Charles with key step

Princess Eugenie proves loyalty to King Charles with key move

Princess Eugenie and her husband made a wise decision, which definitely earned them the trust of King Charles and the royal family.

The Princess of York and her partner, Jack Brooksbank, turned their backs on Sarah Ferguson, who is in desperate need of a hideout.

Since Fergie's inappropriate conversations with paedophile Epstein were made public, even her daughters left "shattered."

An insider told Daily Mail, "Eugenie and Jack are resisting any suggestion from her mother that she should come and live with them."

It has been said that the former Duchess of York is "difficult" to live with, but it is not the only reason.

The couple don't want the "responsibility of looking after her" in times when the media is after the Yorks.

Eugenie, alongside her husband and sister Beatrice, is "concerned" about her well-being, but they "just don't actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily."

Distancing from Andrew and Ferige could be a message from Eugenie's side to his uncle Charles that she still sides with the crown.

Princess Eugenie is still performing the role of mentor given to her by the King's Foundation despite the fact that organisations are distancing themselves from the York sisters amid controversy.