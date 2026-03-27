Lee Sang-bo dies at 45: Funeral details revealed

Lee Sang-bo dies at 45

Actor Lee Sang-bo, known for his roles in Bad Love, Miss Monte Cristo, and Graceful Empire, has died at the age of 44.

OSEN confirmed that Lee’s funeral has been arranged at Room 3 of the Central Funeral Hall in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.

The funeral procession will depart on March 29 at 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow at the Pyeongtaek City Memorial Hall.

Who was Lee Sang-bo?

Born in 1981, the South Korean actor debuted in 2006 with KBS2’s Invisible Man Choi Jang-su and went on to appear in numerous dramas.

His career faced turbulence in 2022 when he was investigated for alleged drug use.

The case was later dismissed after forensic analysis confirmed he had been prescribed medication for depression.

Lee returned to acting with Graceful Empire in 2023, determined to rebuild his reputation.

In addition to acting, Lee recently opened a meat restaurant in Pyeongtaek, where he personally greeted and served customers.

Friends and patrons described him as warm and ‘friendly neighbour’.

Following his death, the restaurant has temporarily closed, with his cousin (co-manager of the restaurant) expressing grief over the loss, “My heart is heavy.”