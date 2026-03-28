Sarah Ferguson's close friend breaks silence on living situation claims

Close friend breaks silence on Sarah Ferguson living situation after exile

Sarah Ferguson has been an exile after since Buckingham Palace announced that the shamed ex-prince Andrew was stripped off of his royal titles, honours and all other privileges.

Fergie was not even publicly spotted leaving the Royal Lodge last month when Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was booted out from the Windsor property. Since then, the former Duchess of York has not been seen anywhere.

Reports claimed that the mum of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has been ‘couch-surfing’ at her friends’ after her daughters shut their doors after the Epstein scandal.

A report by Page Six and later Daily Mail suggested that Fergie had sought out her long-time famous friend, Priscilla Presley.

However, a representative for Elvis Presley’s ex-wife shut down the claims as the scrutiny for Fergie is still ongoing surrounding her ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“It’s totally false,” a spokesperson for Priscilla told People Magazine. Meanwhile, when Fergie’s team was reached for a comment, they declined to say anything else.

Meanwhile, Priscilla, who was recently in Europe, is scheduled to appear at Planet Comicon in Kansas City, marking her first Kansas convention. She will be meeting fans and signing autographs.

According to Page Six claims, pals of Fergie had told Andrew’s ex-wife that “now’s not a good time” given her association with the disgraced paedophile Epstein.

The insider insisted that “a lot of people actually really like” Fergie but are avoiding her due to the intense scrutiny as it’s “just not wise”.