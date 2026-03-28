Prince William makes shock move for Charlotte, George, Louis

The future monarch, Prince William, has made crucial decision to protect his and Princess Kate's children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis from future fallout.

The Prince of Wales has vowed to save his kids from division as he does not want them to fall victims to a 'built-in cruelty' of the heir and spare system.

William, 43, is said to be determined that his Charlotte and Louis lead "independent lives" in the future without being spares to their older brother, Prince George, who's destined to become King.

The heir to the British throne made a shock decision for the future of the monarchy.

"I am told that the heir to the throne, Prince William, is preoccupied with the built-in risk of primogeniture’s cruelty," Tina Brown, Princess Diana's biographer, shared this insight in her Fresh Hell Substack column.

"He is determined that his second- and third-born children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are well-prepared and well-financed for independent lives and will not fall into the same cycle of thwarted freedom."

The 'Heir and Spare' nicknames were first used in media for William and Harry.

It refers to the notion of aristocratic families that the eldest sibling will inherit the title or estate, with the younger one waiting as a replacement just in case.

Prince Harry's admission

The Duek of Sussex, in his biography, also claimed that the names were also used by his parents, Charles and Diana, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh.

In Spare, Harry revealed that King Charles supposedly said to his wife Diana on the day of his birth: "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare – my work is done."

Royal author Tom Quinn exlained, speaking in a Channel 5 documentary, reviously revealed how this will change the dynamic between the three Wales siblings.

Quinn said: "It will make things a lot easier because there won't be two males like two deer clashing antlers anymore."

Jo Frost, parenting expert, alsoweighed in on the claims in conversation with HELLO!, saying: "I think William and Catherine understand the importance of nurturing the sibling relationships between the three of them. Dare I say it, in their family it would never be the ‘heir and spare’. It would be about the importance of all of them."