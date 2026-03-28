Beatrice, Eugenie make desperate plea to Kate after warning from William

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandal, arrest and his royal removal is badly impacting his daughters' roles within the monarchy.

Pricncesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be aware of the future challenges and making all their efforts to protect their royal titles and status as every passing day unfolds alarming details.

William is poised to take a hard line approach to his cousins' royal futures, according to experts.

Amid growing crisis and pressure, the York sisters are allegedly reaching out to Princess Kate for her support and assurance to protect their future within the Firm.

The two Princesses reportedly made an urgent plea to the future queen over their royal titles amid speculation and uncertainty about the modern monarchy.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have privately appealed to William's wife, Princess Catherine at royal residences in the UK.

They want the Princess of Wales to help stop William from potentially stripping them of their titles when he becomes king.

It emerges after fresh scrutiny over Andrew's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reignited questions about the position of his daughters within the monarchy.

Sources now claim that he has strategically distanced himself from certain family members, which includes banning Beatrice and Eugenie from attending royal ascot this year.

There are also reports that if William continues to withdraw Andrew and Fergie's daughters' royal privileges, they will not be afraid of 'pushing back hard'.

An insider claimed to Closer that their retaliation could even include tell-all interviews and media involvement - something which William would be very keen to avoid, particularly in the wake of Prince Harry's explosive interviews after his own royal departure.

However, The King and his heir have no such intentions as they believe the royal sisters did nothing, and Princess Kate will also take stand if tthey were punished for what they did not do.

The Princesses of York are now said to be at the centre of fraught internal conversations over their future roles, homes and status once William eventually succeeds King Charles.

The two Princesses were reportedly 'blindsided' by Royal Ascot ban.

Behind the scenes, the King's nieces have been left reeling by how quickly the mood has shifted, a prospect that has reportedly driven them to seek Kate's help.

'That fear is what has prompted them to reach out to Kate,' an insider has claimed.

The sisters believe that Kate does not make the final decisions, but they are convinced that she has significant influence over how far any changes go.