King Charles health update leaves Prince William worried: ‘upsetting'

Prince William appears to be growing worried for his cancer-stricken father King Charles after the latest health update causes major concerns in the Palace.

The Prince of Wales, who has been receiving more significant duties from the Palace, is fully aware of his royal in the family but he also deeply cares for his father.

King Charles, along with Queen Camilla, were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales for Nigeria’s State Banquet last week, and William had expressed his concerns about the monarch’s health at the time.

However, he was quickly shut down by Camilla. According to an insider cited by Closer, William “did not feel Charles was well enough” for the engagements.

“William wants his father to slow down and take a proper step back,” the source said. However, every time William had brough it up, there’s a sense that Camilla “is encouraging Charles to continue his duty, especially at a time the family is receiving so much criticism”.

The heir to the throne believes that his father will improve if he is allowed to take proper rest.

“It’s very upsetting for him because he can see how quickly his father Charles is deteriorating and he feels totally helpless to do anything about it,” the source noted, adding that Camilla “blocks him at every turn”.

Meanwhile, King Charles is “incredibly proud” and he wants to continue as long as he possibly can. Even though William admires the trait in his father but he believes there has to be a line.