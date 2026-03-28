Prince William takes U-turn on key royal as new rift erupts in Palace

Prince William and Queen Camilla had joined forces, in unlikely of circumstances, after Prince Harry had dropped a bombshell on the royal family.

Even though William wasn’t fond of Camilla in the past, he had “bonded” with his stepmother over their “shared mistrust” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but there are cracks appearing in their resolve once again.

The Prince of Wales is not happy about Camilla “overstepping” the mark and he believes that she is the reason behind his cancer-stricken father “overworking” himself.

Palace is now growing concerned as William and Camilla are clashing on how King Charles should conduct things. William wants his father to take a break for the sake of his health, whereas Camilla is “encouraging” Charles to move ahead.

It appears to be a contraction since past reports and Camilla herself had admitted that Charles would not take a break despite her insistence.

Although, a Closer source asserts that having a common enemy is simply not enough for William to “cancel out what he sees as her overstepping”.

“He believes his father’s health could be put at risk and he disapproves of Camilla seemingly encouraging him to overdo things,” the insider continued.

“And, from his perspective, instead of protecting the King, Camilla is reinforcing this idea that he has to keep going no matter what and that infuriates William.”

Hence, William is now taking a U-turn on Camilla and putting her in the same category as his estranged brother, Prince Harry.