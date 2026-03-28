Queen Camilla breaks barrier to empower Kate, Meghan, women everywhere

In a surprise development, Queen Camilla has achieved another milestone with her unexpected move, joining a 'boys club' to make history.

The 78-year-old Queen has become the first female member of the elite Garrick Club in London after a 193-year ban on women, encouraging Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and women everywhere to take bold steps.

Camilla took a decisive step to break a barrier for royal ladies, strengthening her objective of empowering women. Her decision and initiative will help create a supportive environment for them.

The announcement is expected soon. It comes amid reports that the Queen 'secretly attended' a meeting of the Garrick Club and her name was accepted as a member after a 193-year ban on female members.

As per reports, the historic private members club only began allowing women as members in 2024, and the Queen is the first female from the royal family to be admitted into its ranks.

Her membership will be officially confirmed next month, according to the the Mail.

The British monarch, 77, is also a member of the club, which was founded in 1831 and is one of the oldest private members clubs in the world.

Camilla's dedication to amplify women's voices is truly inspiring as she champions initiatives that empower them to speak up, share their ideas and break barriers.

Dame Judi Dench and Welsh actress Siân Phillips were the first female members to join the club in 2024.

The organisation was originally created as a private members club for “actors and men of refinement and education.