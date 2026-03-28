Taylor Swift fans spot Easter Egg with Tate McRae after collab rumours

Taylor Swift and Tate McRae seem to have formed a friendship as fans noticed a telling clue in the Canadian singer's recent pictures.

The 22-year-old pop star took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her life recently, which featured a snap of Swift's infamous sourdough bread.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has earned quite a reputation for her homemade bread which she has sent to many celebrity friends and Swifties recognised the packaging straight away.

McRae's bread was packed in a khaki envelope with stickers featuring cat pictures and more - just like the Opalite hitmaker had previously decorated her sweet gifts.

As soon as the sports car hitmaker shared her post, the bread picture began making rounds all over social media.

Social media users claimed that it's "obviously" from Swift, and considered it a sign of their friendship.

During her promotional interview for The Life of a Showgirl, the Eras Tour performer praised McRae's music and the two sparked collab rumours after the greedy singer penned down a social media caption with Swift's references.

The caption read, "The end of an era …… words can’t describe how special this year has been. (First pic is me and my Hannah montana moment under the stage) Going on my first ever sold out arena tour was beyond my wildest dreams……"

While both the artists have not confirmed a collaboration, the caption caused quite a stir at the time.