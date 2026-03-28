Niall Horan drops bombshell about pal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Niall Horan spills major detail about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce nuptials in new interview

Niall Horan already has the invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding and appear to slip the confirmation during a recent interview.

The 32-year-old musician, who is currently promoting his upcoming album, Dinner Party, hinted at his schedule packed with weddings.

When an interviewer asked if he is attending any weddings this season, the One Direction alum affirmed, "There are so many weddings to attend. I have two weddings in a few weeks... so yeah, I know what you mean".

Horan laughingly told the fan that he understood what she was getting at, and confirmed that he indeed has gotten the invites already, when she reiterated that as a Swiftie she just "needed to ask."

The This Town hitmaker is good friends with the pop superstar whose wedding is highly anticipated at the moment, which makes it likely that one of the weddings lined up for him is Swift's.

The pair performed together during her Reputation Tour in 2018, and Horan has always spoken highly of her.