Taylor Swift, Sombr reignite collab rumours: 'Latest Taychild'

Taylor Swift and Sombr speculated to be working on joint project behind-the-scenes

Taylor Swift and Sombr have recently formed a friendship after their mutual admiration for each other's music but Swifties think there is more brewing behind-the-scenes.

The 20-year-old musician took to Instagram on Friday, March 27, and shared his pictures from iHeartRadio Awards with one special backstage snap with Swift, 36.

The homewrecker hitmaker and the Eras Tour performer posed holding flowers in the picture, and fans declared that it looked like an album cover.

The latest Swift-Sombr picture also reignited collaboration rumours between the two stars, which rose to the surface after the back to friends singer publicly called the Grammy winner his dream collaborator.

In the wake of their budding friendship, industry insiders shared that Swift and Sombr had been in talks for a potential collab.

While there has been no announcement about a project together, Swifties have labelled Sombr as the "latest taychild," referring to their name for young artists that Swift has extended support to - including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.

The 12 to 12 singer has gotten close to Swift as well as her fiance Travis Kelce, and was seated next to them at the iHeartRadio show. As Sombr's awards were announced, he got up to hug the couple before getting on stage.