Robert Pattinson takes a dig at ex Kristen Stewart: 'Red flag'

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's four year long relationship ended in a bitter scandal

Robert Pattinson’s spontaneous answer in an interview turned out to be linked to his past with ex Kristen Stewart when online critics set out dissecting.

The 39-year-old actor, who is currently promoting his movie The Drama with Zendaya, was asked about what zodiac sign he considers to be a red flag in an interview at the Rome premiere.

The Twilight star promptly responded, “Aries” and laughed along, quickly clarifying that he picked a random sign off of his mind.

However, social media sleuths considered his slip-of-tongue to be a deeper reference to his former partner who was in fact an Aries.

X users flocked to the comments and wrote, “KRISTEN STEWART SHADE—,” while another added, “100% shading Kristen Stewart.”

“The one tine[sic] he said straightout truth,” chimed in a third, referring to Pattinson’s shtick of selling exaggerated lies as truths in interviews.

The Batman actor and his Twilight costar dated from 2009 to 2013 after they connected on the movie’s set.

Their split however, was quite messy as Stewart was photographed cheating on Pattinson with her film Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

The actress later issued a public apology to the Harry Potter actor and both of them have now moved on into separate relationships.

Pattinson, for his part, also shares a two-year-old daughter with his fiancée and rumoured-wife Suki Waterhouse.