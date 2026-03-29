Ryan Gosling makes unexpected confession during 'Project Hail Mary' event

Ryan Gosling made a surprising moment during a promotional event for Project Hail Mary in Los Angeles on March 21.

While the 45-year-old actor was talking to a room full of writers, directors and producers, he suddenly paused and asked if his brother in law, Carlo Mendes, was in the audience.

When Carlo stood up, Ryan turned his attention completely to him and started speaking about his hard work and dedication as an actor.

The Barbie actor called Carlo the hardest-working nonworking actor he’s ever met and told everyone that if they are writing, directing or producing something, they should consider him.

The room seemed to feel the sincerity in Ryan’s words because it was clear he genuinely wanted to help his family.

Carlo has been acting for years now and he has appeared in movies and TV shows like Demise, 90210 and Parks and Recreation. However, the star’s brother in law always said that his main goal is just to keep acting, though he might explore producing later.

Fans immediately shared clips of the moment online and many praised Ryan for speaking up and supporting someone he believes in as it was a rare, personal and very human moment that made people smile.