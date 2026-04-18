‘Steve Harvey Morning Show' co host Shirley Strawberry ex faces new charges

The Steve Harvey Morning Show, a fixture of urban radio built on the familiar voice of co‑host Shirley Strawberry, is now linked to a widening criminal scandal.

Strawberry’s ex‑husband, Earnest Williams, already facing dozens of fraud and racketeering charges, has been hit with new charges.

Williams is now facing rape and sexual battery counts as prosecutors move to expand the sweeping case against him.

As per WSB-TV, during a recent status hearing in Fulton County, prosecutors revealed they are seeking to fold a January 2026 indictment into the already massive racketeering case Williams has faced since 2024.

The new filing adds rape and sexual battery charges to dozens of fraud allegations tied to what investigators describe as a years long scheme stretching from 2009 through 2022.

Williams was first indicted on 39 counts after allegedly posing as a wealthy, connected businessman to gain the trust of mostly female victims.

As per Complex, authorities say he promised to launch businesses, secure investments, and create opportunities, only to leave victims without their money, vehicles, trailers, RVs, and other property.

Moreover, he has allegedly scammed out of more than $750,000 at least 25 people.

As per the outlet, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said Williams used his marriage to Strawberry to bolster his image.

“He would pretend to be a legitimate businessman, but he was stealing from people,” Willis explained, adding that investigators believe he knowingly married Strawberry while still legally married to another woman.

The indictment also names codefendant Ericka King, who pleaded guilty in 2024 and may testify against Williams.

King allegedly impersonated attorneys during hearings and helped further the operation, later claiming she too had been manipulated.

As attorneys debate whether the new sexual assault allegations will be combined with the original RICO indictment, Williams remains in custody.

No trial date has been set, but the charges mark a dramatic escalation in a case that continues to grow in scope and severity.