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Miley Cyrus declares herself a ‘Drag Queen'

Miley Cyrus honors childhood self on RuPaul’s Drag Race finale

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 18, 2026

Miley Cyrus declares herself a ‘Drag Queen&apos;

Miley Cyrus brought both humor and heart to the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 finale, where she accepted the show’s Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award and declared herself a “drag queen” too.

Taking the Main Stage alongside RuPaul, Cyrus reflected on her career and her connection to the drag community.

“This makes the Grammy look cheap,” she joked, before turning serious about the power of alter egos and performance.

“Because I’m a drag queen and I love the idea of an alter ego giving us power. My persona just performed in Paris with Beyoncé — she’s my she ro!”

Miley Cyrus declares herself a ‘Drag Queen

The finale highlighted Cyrus’ long history of supporting drag artists, from her cameo as a drag king in season 11 to her 2015 MTV VMAs performance with Drag Race legends.

The most emotional moment came when RuPaul invited Cyrus to give a message to her 4-year-old self, echoing a tradition for Drag Race contestants.

As childhood photos flashed on screen, Cyrus referenced her signature anthem The Climb, “Life’s a climb, but the view is great. Especially from Beverly Hills.”

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