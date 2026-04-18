Beckham family drama heats up at Victoria's birthday celebration

What should have been a picture-perfect birthday for Victoria Beckham came with an unexpected twist – and fans are already calling it the moment that stole the spotlight.

Victoria celebrated turning 52 in Miami with a sleek dinner at Casadonna – dressed head-to-toe in her own design, surrounded by family, candles and curated elegance.

But one absence? Hard to ignore.

Brooklyn Beckham did not show up. He did not post. He did not publicly acknowledge the day at all. And suddenly, the internet had opinions.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Beckham crew showed up in full force. David Beckham leaned into sentiment (and charm), writing: "Happy Birthday to the one & only Posh Spice. We love you so much and we will make sure you have the most special day because as the best Wife , Mum , friend & of course gym partner you deserve too. Happy Birthday We Love You @victoriabeckham,"

But Brooklyn’s absence – especially after past comments about family dynamics – lingered in the background. Now married to Nicola Peltz, he’s been keeping his distance, at least publicly.

Victoria has not addressed it head-on, sticking instead to what she does best: keeping it classy, focused, and just a little bit mysterious.

Because in the Beckham world, even birthdays come with a subplot.