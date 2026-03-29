Trevor Oakes of 'Showaddywaddy' dies aged 79, know the reason here

Trevor Oakes of 'Showaddywaddy' dies aged 79 leaving fans heartbroken

Trevor Oakes, guitarist who helped make Showaddywaddy famous all over the world, has died at the age of 79 after fighting bravely with a long illness.

The icon passed away peacefully on February 18, leaving all of his fans and friends heartbroken.

Trevor’s former bandmate Dave Bartram paid a touching tribute for him, calling him “a unique character and a dedicated professional” who played a huge part in the band’s success.

Trevor was there from the very start, helping the band bring back songs from the 1950s and 1960s for a new generation.

Showaddywaddy, however, then got Top 10 hits, including the number one song Under the Moon of Love in 1976.

Dave remembered him as not just a talented musician but also a loving family man with a cheeky sense of humour, saying that he will be “sadly missed by all those dear to him.”

Though Trevor stepped away from performing in 2009 due to health problems, his spirit and influence stayed with the band, which continues to tour today under Dave’s management.

Only one original member remains on stage but Trevor’s energy and love for music live on in every show.

Fans, moreover, will always remember him for the joy, laughter and music he shared over years.