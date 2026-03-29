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Meghan Markle's father shares life update admitting he may get backlash

Thomas Markle reveals suprising news in hopes Meghan responds just months after life-threatening health crisis

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 29, 2026

Meghan Markle&apos;s father shares life update admitting he may get backlash

Meghan Markle’s estranged father shared some good news from his end, admitting that there is expected to be backlash from the ‘Sussex Squad’.

The retired Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle revealed that he finally feeling joy again after he was sad about his daughter for “so long”.

“I finally feel like I can laugh again. Life is good,” the 81-year-old told the Mail on Sunday after revealing that he has been dating his Filipina nurse, Rio Canedo, 46. Although, he did point that there will be people who will say “hurtful things” about the age difference in his relationship.

Moreover, Meghan is only two years junior of his father's new girlfriend.

Thomas revealed that he wanted to share this life update publicly because he never thought he would be happy again.

“I want people to know you’re never too old to find peace and love, he said. “There’s a lot of negative things going on in the world and if my story can give a little hope to one person then I’m happy.”

Thomas, who recently underwent a life-saving surgery for leg amputation following an accident, explained that after his stroke, things hadn’t been great hence he came to the “gentler way of life” in Philippines.

He noted he didn’t expect to meet Rio, who is a mum of two kids, who had changed his life in a “wonderful way”.

“The haters will hate but, to be honest, I don’t give a damn. Life is for living. There’s nothing more important in life than love.”

He also admitted that he still loves his daughter, even though the only communication they had was early in the year when Meghan sent him a handwritten letter. Thomas said that he’d love to see his grandkids, too.

“I love Meghan. She is my daughter,” he said. “But I don’t know how much time I have left and I want to spent what time I have being happy.”

When asked if he had any marriage plans, Thomas said that there weren’t any discussions on the matter but he would do it if it was “beneficial” to Rio.

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