Prince William lands in trouble after shocking claims: 'double standards'

Prince William faces the heat as his Duchy of Cornwall has been accused of 'double standards' with 'contradicting' projects.

The future monarch is said to be in hot water after shocking claims surfaced about his Duchy of Cornwall.

The latest controversy has sparked heated debate, putting William's reputation at stake as critics are accusing the royal institution of 'double standards' due to its involvement in contrasting projects.

As the eldest son of King Charles, William inherited the estate of the duchy in 2022.

Taking to social media, the Prince of Wales posted footage of work by the duchy to "protect and restore landscapes so nature, wildlife and communities can thrive for generations to come".

Alongside the video, a caption read: "Celebrating International Day of Forests by shining a light on one of the UK's rarest habitats, temperate rainforests."

Footage showed individuals from the duchy demonstrating the work they are doing for forests, which was lapped up by royal fans as an "important message".

However, William has been criticised after planning permission was granted for developments on hundreds of acres of farmland in Faversham, Kent.

Resident in the area, Sarah Moakes, described the duchy's work as a "contradiction".

She told GB News: "Double standards are a bit of an understatement.

"Whether it's a deliberate attempt to conceal or to mask, they are savings of the land, while simultaneously building on it."

The Duchy's developments in Faversham were met with 467 objections before being granted by the Swale Borough Council.

Moakes added, "The decision wasn't much of a shock. Given the high profile of the applicant, who is going to deny a member of the Royal Family? So the plans were very much going to go ahead.

"It's going to have an impact on local people because we use these green spaces. Many people won't be able to walk their dogs in these areas, and it's the disruption it will cause, too."

The estate director for the Duchy, Ben Murphy, appeared to defend the project, saying that developers have spent six years working with people in the area.

"We understand how important quality green spaces are to the community and are committed to preserving settlement gaps between Boughton, Dunkirk and Faversham to maintain the area's rural character," Ben added.

"Half of the neighbourhood will be dedicated to green space, featuring parks, meadows, woodlands, and allotments. If approved, South East Faversham will provide much-needed homes, including affordable housing for vulnerable families in urgent need."