Sarah Ferguson's 'error of judgment' blasted after latest announcement

Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's latest downfall forced a UK politician to release a statement as he called for a review into the Freedom of the City of York title.

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell broke her silence after the former Duchess of York lost her title earlier this week.

Fergie had held the title for almost 40 years before the honour was removed on Thursday over her admission of having links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Admiring the historic move, the MP said: “I think it is a right decision by the Labour council," adding that the city’s association with Ferguson had brought little gain over the years.

He even hoped the removal would “trigger a review” into the awarding of such titles in the future.

She did not hesitate to state that “for somebody to carry the esteemed position would be completely inappropriate in the light of their associations with the late financeir."

Blasting the previous decision of awarding the royal such an honour, she stated that when the title was held by Ferguson, “we haven’t kind of felt the power of that and the opportunity of that.”

She continued: “Occasionally members of that household would come to York, mainly go to the races, so it wasn't really investing in our city. So I think we need to review that and to think about what a Freedom of York actually means, to ensure it holds up those high standards that we would expect.”

Councillor Darryl Smalley, who brought forward the motion to remove the honour from the former duchess, told the BBC: "I'm pleased that as a council it doesn't matter the party and it doesn't matter your experience, we're all united in that decision.”

Ferguson regreted her relationship with Epstein, satating: "I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children. It was a gigantic error of judgment."