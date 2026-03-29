SNL UK turns royal family’s worst scandals into comedy fodder for cold open

SNL UK turns royal family’s worst scandals into comedy fodder for cold open

The Royal Family once again found itself becoming the centre of a brutal joke delivered by the UK version of Saturday Night Live, which is being dubbed “genius” by fans.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been the reason for much of the Palace’s tensions since the past few years. The comedy sketch show suggested that the whole Andrew-Epstein debacle, had been a “29-year plan” cooked up by the MI5 to “increase the likability” of King Charles following Princess Diana’s death.

“No one knows better than us how charming, capable, fiercely intelligent and morally upstanding you are,” an agent tells Andrew in the sketch. “You are a credit to princes everywhere.”

He continues, “Since the death of Diana the public have turned on Prince Charles but still one day he will be King. We need to make him look good.”

Moreover, to increase the likability of the future monarch, they determined that the only way this could be achieved was to “decrease the likability of everyone around him”.

The sarcasm drips in every dialogue delivery Jack Shep, who plays Andrew in the sketch, makes – from loving his brother and his country to he part where he admits he is “sweating”.

It also drags Prince William’s ‘handsome’ looks to Harry, who is going to marry a woman that “98% of the UK public will find it impossible to have a normal conversation about”.

Sarah Ferguson (played by Amma Sidi) and politician Peter Mandelson (played by Larry Dean) also reveal that they are part of the scheme.

Fans flooded the comments suggesting how “disturbingly accurate” some of the things were in the skit, such as the mannerisms of the characters.

They noted it all hilariously executed and the infamous British humour was reflected very well here.