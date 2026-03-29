Ariana Grande shares unseen ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ footage on 1st anniversary

Ariana Grande is marking the first anniversary of Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead.

To celebrate one year of the final deluxe reissue of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, the Wicked star shared unseen footage from the Brighter Days Ahead short film making on social media.

Taking to Instagram on March 28, the 7 Rings hitmaker shared a one-minute and eight-second video, featuring a montage of scenes from the Brighter Days Ahead short film and behind-the-scenes clips.

She captioned it, writing, “happy one year anniversary, brighter days ahead", expressing gratitude to her fans for their support of the project.

The first anniversary of the deluxe edition served as a final milestone before her return to the stage with The Eternal Sunshine World Tour, scheduled to kick off on June 6 at the Oakland Arena in California.

It will be her first tour in seven years, celebrating both the original Eternal Sunshine and the Brighter Days Ahead expansion.

Released on March 28, 2025, Brighter Days Ahead came exactly one year after the original.

It includes six additional tracks and an accompanying short film that serves as a sequel to her we can't be friends (wait for your love) music video.

The project is described as the official "conclusion" to the Eternal Sunshine era.