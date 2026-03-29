Chloe Madeley reunites with ex James Haskell after horror car crash

Chloe and James tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Bodhi in 2022, but split two years ago after five years of marriage

Chloe Madeley offered her support to her ex husband James Haskell after he was involved in a car crash while driving with their daughter, Bodhi.

The personal trainer, 38 shares three-year-old daughter Bodhi with the former rugby star, 40.

Pictures shared by DailyMail showed Chloe arriving to see James' £100k black Land Rover Range Rover, which had been involved in a road traffic collision in north London.

In one picture, Chloe could be seen holding her daughter in her arms while James spoke to police, with photos showing heavy damage to the front of the rugby player's car.

A spokesperson for the Met said: 'At around 11:50hrs on Saturday, 28 March, officers on patrol on Finchley Road came across a collision between a Range Rover and a BMW.

'The driver of the BMW, believed to be a man in his 30s, had left the scene. Officers spoke to the occupant of the Range Rover, who had not suffered any serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver of the vehicle.'

Chloe and James tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Bodhi in 2022, but split two years ago after five years of marriage.

Since the breakdown of his marriage, James has dated Big Brother star Sara McLean but the pair split just two days after going public.

In January it was reported that the sportsman is ready to get back out there and try his luck by signing up for Celebs Go Dating.