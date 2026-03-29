Tom Felton reflects on Draco Malfoy fame as HBO unveils 'Harry Potter' reboot

Tom Felton may have played Draco Malfoy across eight films, but even he was stunned about one thing as HBO releases Harry Potter TV series.

Felton is surprised to learn that one of his simplest lines, the venomous sneer of “Potter”, had become an iconic fan favorite.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 38-year-old actor admitted he had “no idea” the delivery had taken on a life of its own in the fandom.

“I don’t remember ever thinking about it for a second,” Felton said.

He explained that the sharp tone came naturally from growing up with three older brothers who teased him with nicknames like “maggot” and “runt”.

The line has since become a meme, a pop culture shorthand for Draco’s rivalry with Harry, and even found its way into Felton’s current work.

While reprising Draco in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, Felton spontaneously dropped the infamous “Potter” during rehearsals, and director John Tiffany insisted it stay in the play.

“I could see [Tiffany’s] eyes twinkle and go, ‘Yes. Put that back in,’” Felton recalled.

The timing of Felton’s revelation adds intrigue, as HBO prepares to launch its Harry Potter television series later this year.

The first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, premieres December 25, 2026, promising to reintroduce audiences to the Wizarding World with fresh faces and new interpretations of beloved characters.

“I’m thrilled that the Wizarding World is thriving,” Felton said.

“None of us would have ever expected people to still be as interested as they were when we finished the films.”