 
Geo News

Tom Felton reflects on Draco Malfoy fame as HBO unveils 'Harry Potter' reboot

'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone' premieres on December 25, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 29, 2026

Tom Felton reflects on Draco Malfoy fame as HBO unveils &apos;Harry Potter&apos; reboot

Tom Felton may have played Draco Malfoy across eight films, but even he was stunned about one thing as HBO releases Harry Potter TV series.

Felton is surprised to learn that one of his simplest lines, the venomous sneer of “Potter”, had become an iconic fan favorite.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 38-year-old actor admitted he had “no idea” the delivery had taken on a life of its own in the fandom.

“I don’t remember ever thinking about it for a second,” Felton said.

He explained that the sharp tone came naturally from growing up with three older brothers who teased him with nicknames like “maggot” and “runt”.

The line has since become a meme, a pop culture shorthand for Draco’s rivalry with Harry, and even found its way into Felton’s current work.

While reprising Draco in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, Felton spontaneously dropped the infamous “Potter” during rehearsals, and director John Tiffany insisted it stay in the play.

“I could see [Tiffany’s] eyes twinkle and go, ‘Yes. Put that back in,’” Felton recalled.

The timing of Felton’s revelation adds intrigue, as HBO prepares to launch its Harry Potter television series later this year.

The first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, premieres December 25, 2026, promising to reintroduce audiences to the Wizarding World with fresh faces and new interpretations of beloved characters.

“I’m thrilled that the Wizarding World is thriving,” Felton said.

“None of us would have ever expected people to still be as interested as they were when we finished the films.”

Kim, Khloe Kardashian reignite old accusations after telling clue
Kim, Khloe Kardashian reignite old accusations after telling clue
What the ‘Heated Rivalry' stars are working on next? See
What the ‘Heated Rivalry' stars are working on next? See
Demi Lovato makes Jordan Lutes feel like 'luckiest guy alive' on birthday
Demi Lovato makes Jordan Lutes feel like 'luckiest guy alive' on birthday
Alison Hammond winces through tough boxing session amid stunning weight loss
Alison Hammond winces through tough boxing session amid stunning weight loss
Corey Feldman breaks silence on Rob Reiner Oscars tribute snub
Corey Feldman breaks silence on Rob Reiner Oscars tribute snub
Ariana Grande shares unseen ‘Brighter Days Ahead' footage on 1st anniversary
Ariana Grande shares unseen ‘Brighter Days Ahead' footage on 1st anniversary
Ryan Gosling brings back 'SNL vibes' with new comedic project
Ryan Gosling brings back 'SNL vibes' with new comedic project
Zayn Malik makes longtime fan's dream come true with one call
Zayn Malik makes longtime fan's dream come true with one call