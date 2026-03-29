Taylor Frankie Paul's 911 call unveils shocking details

Taylor Frankie Paul’s name is back in headlines as 911 audio sheds light on the night of her 2023 arrest.

According to a call obtained from the Herriman City Police Department, a neighbor told emergency operators she heard “domestic violence” and a woman yelling “Get off me” as a garage door repeatedly opened and shut.

“It sounds like she’s trying to get out,” the caller said, adding that she feared for the children’s safety.

Paul, a cast member of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, was arrested that night following a violent altercation with her then partner Dakota Mortensen.

Disturbing footage leaked earlier this month shows Paul throwing a barstool that struck her 5-year-old daughter Indy during the fight.

The incident, though three years old, has resurfaced with fresh intensity.

Paul later pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated assault, which will be reduced to a misdemeanor after probation.

Additional charges including child abuse and domestic violence in the presence of a child were dismissed.

ABC canceled Paul’s season of The Bachelorette after the leaked video, while filming of SLOMW has been halted amid ongoing investigations into two other alleged domestic violence incidents between Paul and Mortensen.