Ryan Gosling brings back 'SNL vibes' with new comedic project

Ryan Gosling embraces his comedic side again after 'Project Hail Mary'

Ryan Gosling revived fans' Saturday Night Live excitement with a new comedy sketch for Project Hail Mary promotion.

The 45-year-old actor made a funny video with YouTuber Jeremy Lynch, in which both of them discussed his project to save the world as his character Ryland Grace in the movie.

The project had a catch, with both of them speaking only in Gen-Z slang, and the bloopers which have now been released, were even funnier than the video.

The bloopers video went viral as soon as it was shared on social media, with fans noting that it reminded them of his famously hilarious SNL episodes.

Gosling is among people's favourite SNL hosts, and has hosted four episodes so far.

Reacting to the clip, fans wrote, "It’s SNL all over again," and "i just know they were giggling the whole time."

A third chimed in, "Definitely not mid they cooked," referring to the Gen-Z lingo in the video.