Prince Harry, Meghan to carry crucial task as royals face brutal snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be arriving in Sydney in a matter of two weeks and the couple now carries a heavy responsibility during their visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Down Under first time since their official royal tour in 2018. There is already a lot of backlash the couple is facing concerning the expenses of the trip. Following the criticism, a spokesperson for the Sussexes cleared the air around the matter.

“Mr Larcombe should know better than to source his information from ‘X’,” the statement came in response to royal commentator Duncan Larcombe. “Australians are not paying for this trip. It is being privately funded.”

If the whole trip is being privately funded, Duncan pointed out that it an immense responsibility as it does at some point represent the royal family, even if it is unofficial. Moreover, it would also serve as snub to know that the Sussexes executed it with the limited resources compared to the royals.

“An awful lot of planning and efforts and discussions go into planning royal visits, even short ones that only last a couple of days,” he told The Mirror. “So, for Harry and Meghan to be doing this, it’s an absolute slap in the face to the rest of the Royal Family.”

He explained that these types of tours are “stuff of nightmares” for the Firm as they undergo immense research and preparations.

“A lot of things could go wrong when they’re making it up as they go along, basically.”

Hence, if the Sussexes can pull it off, it could be a credit for them but a big snub to the royals, knowing how much resources are utilised for it.