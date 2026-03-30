King Charles, Prince William make 'secret deal': 'Within a week'

King Charles has been making headlines for his health and alleged plans to abdicate to his eldest son Prince William.

The speculation swirled after the Prince and Princess of Wales took the reins at a recent state banquet.

A source claimed that it might happen “in a matter of weeks” due to the increasing frailty of King Charles.

“The contrast couldn’t be more obvious,” an insider told New Idea.

They went on to explain that the King's health condition and Andrew crises are calling for drastic measures.

The monarch believes William and his wife Princess Kate are always be a good choice to steer the royal family to the new success.

The insider went on to exlaim, “While William and Kate radiated confidence, youth, and charm, Charles really struggled that night.

"He looked small, frail, and at one point, he almost slumped into his chair as he seemed so exhausted."

As reported by the outlet, courtiers has confirmed the 77-year-old is “struggling to keep up with his already pared-down roster”, which is why there’s been “an increase in urgent talks about his abdication”.

“Even Charles is now resigned to stepping aside,” adds our palace insider.

“He’s finding some of these long occasions more tedious than ever. He’s more fragile than he lets on, and the toll of his cancer treatment has not gone unnoticed.”

There was no question who was in charge when the Prince and Princess of Wales entered St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle for the first state banquet of the year on March 18.

The Future monarch and his wife's regal appearance, in honour of the President of Nigeria, proved yet again they’re more than ready to step into the monarch’s shoes.

“Even Charles is now resigned to stepping aside,” adds our palace insider.

“He’s finding some of these long occasions more tedious than ever. He’s more fragile than he lets on, and the toll of his cancer treatment has not gone unnoticed.”

The source claims there’s a unanimous feeling that Charles must “go out on a high”.

As such, they cite sometime in mid-June, shortly after the Trooping the Colour on June 13, as the most likely time for an abdication.

“What could be better than after the King’s Birthday Parade for him to finally bow out?” says the insider.

“William and Kate have done more than enough to prove their mettle, so Charles knows the monarchy’s in good and capable hands. It would give him one final grand public ‘hurrah’ on the balcony before handing over.”

On teh otehr had, William, 43, is said to be fully prepared and has been taking on more duties.

The fatehr of three has bee conducting investiture ceremonies, high-level receptions, and meetings on behalf of Charles.

But the biggest sign he and Kate are getting ready to reign is the Royal Warrants, which start shortly.

Traditionally, only the monarch can grant them, but now, Wills and Kate, 44, will also become Grantors of Royal Warrants, meaning they can officially endorse companies that supply them goods and services.

The sorces called it 'a very significant step' as it might give William and Kate real monarchical power earlier than usual and signals that they are being fast-tracked for the top job.