Beatrice, Eugenie relationship with Fergie takes heartbreaking turn

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been drifting apart from their mother, Sarah Ferguson, as the trio, who once knew as a tripod, seems to be collapsing.

Since the eyebrow-raising involvement of Fergie with Epstein came out, her daughters were deeply affected, the source claimed.

It has been said that Beatrice and Eugenie have been more disappointed in their mother than their father.

Earlier, in a conversation with The Telegraph in 2018, Eugenie opened up about her special bond with Beatrice and her mom, Sarah.

She said, "Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves 'The Tripod'. They are my best friends in the world."

Now, royal commentator Emily Nash updated fans that their relationship took a heartbreaking turn amid the crisis.

On the Hello! Magazine podcast, the expert shared, "They now find themselves on the edge and slightly cast adrift from the rest of the Royal Family because everyone's waiting to see what else might come out of the woodwork."