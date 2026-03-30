How Taylor Swift ended up reuniting with ex John Mayer after public digs

Taylor Swift and John Mayer come face to face years after 'Dear John' release

Taylor Swift and John Mayer’s previous relationship resurfaced after they recently came face to face at Paul McCartney’s concert, years after their messy breakup.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and Mayer, 48, were both spotted at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood in pictures posted on celebrity gossip accounts on social media.

While it’s unclear if the former couple interacted, the Saturday concert outing marked their first time attending the same event ever since they broke up in 2010.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was seen talking to Olivia Rodrigo in the pictures, and her pal Sabrina Carpenter was also in attendance at the event.

Swift and Mayer also used different exits as they left the concert separately.

The Gravity hitmaker and the Eras Tour performer had a difficult break up at the time, with Swift releasing Dear John allegedly about their age-gap relationship.

After the song was released and Mayer landed in backlash, he discussed how it negatively impacted him, telling Rolling Stone, “I’m pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do.”

The Opalite hitmaker slammed Mayer’s claims the same year, saying it was “presumptuous” of him to believe she wrote the song about him.