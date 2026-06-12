Harry Styles welcomes fans as Meltdown Festival begins

Harry Styles is stepping into a new role beyond performer as the singer officially launched his highly anticipated new edition of the Meltdown festival

As the 11-day celebration gets underway, the One Direction famed singer offered fans a glimpse into the artistic vision behind one of the UK’s most prestigious music events.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, June 11, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker highlighted the lineup that reflects his personal music influences and creative passions

“Meltdown kicks off today with Warpaint, a band I love so much” he wrote in the caption alongside a series of photos.

“There are so many wonderful shows over the next 11 days, including the ambient pioneer Beverly Glenn-Copeland and the one-and-only Kamasi Washington,” the Golden singer continued. “Please take a look at the free shows and parties throughout the festival.”

“I hope to see you there,” Styles, who curated the annual festival with an aim to to make music, culture and art accessible for all across the UK, concluded the message.

Meltdown is the world's longest-running artist-curated music festival, with a different cultural figure selected each year to oversee the lineup and shape the event's creative direction.

Harry was announced as the curator of the festival's 31st edition earlier this year, taking the reins during the Southbank Centre's landmark 75th anniversary celebrations.

The event runs from June 11 to June 21 and spans multiple venues across the iconic London arts complex.