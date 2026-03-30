DJ Dan, American electronic music pioneer, confirmed dead after missing show

DJ Dan did not show up to his scheduled show in Nevada over the weekend

DJ Dan, a West Coast House music legend, has been confirmed dead after his mysterious absence from a scheduled show sparked concern.

A representative for DJ Dan — whose real name is Daniel Wherrett — announced the news in a statement posted to the producer’s social media on Monday, March 29.

“It is with profound sorrow, deep admiration, and an enduring sense of gratitude and love that we announce the passing of Daniel Wherrett – known professionally to the world simply as DJ Dan – one of the most beloved, genre-defying, and genuinely influential pioneers in the history of American electronic music,” the statement read.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, but Billboard reports that DJ Dan had not been responding to his friend’s text messages for two days. The outlet also noted that DJ Dan did not show up to his scheduled Saturday show.

Dan co-founded San Francisco's Funky Tekno Tribe in the 90s — a collective that would reshape the West Coast dance scene from the ground up. He pioneered the iconic West Coast House Sound, a unique fusion of House, Breakbeat dubs, and Techno.

“He leaves behind not just a discography, but a culture – a way of feeling music that touched millions of souls across four decades and five continents,” the statement continued. “He often said he felt his purpose in life was ‘to heal through music.’”

The statement concluded with a nod to Dan’s eternal words: “Enjoy every day to it’s fullest no matter what BS or Drama the world throws at ya… We only get one ‘go’ on this carnival ride… what’s after… who knows?”