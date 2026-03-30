Russell Brands' sexual assault case gets new update after 'death' reports

Russell Brand’s big trial over rape and sexual assault charges has been delayed until October, surprising many who were expecting it to start this June.

People were expecting him to appear in court this June in London at Southwark Crown Court but now it will start on October 12 as the trial could go on for up to two months.

The comedy icon is facing seven charges that involve six different women and the incidents are said to have happened a long time ago, some as far back as 1999 and others as late as 2009.

The charges, however, include rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

The first charges came in April 2025 and involved four women. Later that year in December, two more charges were added with two other women.

As for Brand, he says that he is innocent and got bail while waiting for the trial.

After the first charges, Brand made a statement where he admitted he made some mistakes in his past, saying that: “When I was young and single, before I had my wife and family, I was a fool, was a fool before I lived in the light of the lord, I was a drug addict, sex addict and an imbecile.”

Furthermore, there are also some new circulating online that Katy Perry's ex-husband Russel is dead, but these rumors are not true and he is alive and healthy.