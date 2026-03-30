Beatrice, Eugenie receive nod from King Charles in latest announcement

The royal sisters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, have made alternative plans for Easter with the full support of their uncle, King Charles, amid growing media scrutiny over Andrew-Fergie's controversies and connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

The York Princesses, who celebrated Christmas with the royals in 2025, have full support from the monarch over their decision to spend Easter Sunday away from the royal family.

Eugenie is expected to celebrate Easter with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two sons, August, five, and Ernest, two.

Meanwhile, Beatrice will join her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with whom she shares two daughters, Sienna, four, and Athena, one.

Edo also has a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship, Christopher Woolf (Wolfie).

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday that the King would attend the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on Easter Sunday.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are reportedly not invited to attend the Windsor church service. The former Duke of York was stripped of his princely title in October and instructed to vacate Royal Lodge.

The decision followed the emergence of leaked emails demonstrating that his association with convicted paedophile Epstein had persisted far longer than he had previously acknowledged.

Andrew and his ex-wife have consistently denied any wrongdoing. The former couple's daughters are both mentioned several times in the Epstein files, but this does not indicate wrongdoing.

The York Princesses have been attending the Easter Sunday church service ever since they were children. They attended the service as recently as 2025.