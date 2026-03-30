King Charles leads Easter as trust concerns cloud Harry's return hopes

King Charles marks Easter in Windsor as trust issues shadow Harry’s return hopes

Easter at Windsor is set to take shape with all the quiet grandeur royal watchers love.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will mark Easter Sunday in traditional style, leading a gathering of senior royals at the historic St. George's Chapel.

Joined by members of the Royal Family, the King and Queen are expected to arrive to a warm reception from well-wishers lining the grounds of Windsor.

The Easter Matins Service is a fixture in the royal calendar that offers a rare moment where tradition and family converge are in full public view.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla is likely to bring her signature understated elegance to the occasion.

Away from Windsor, reports suggest that King Charles remains cautious about the possibility of Prince Harry returning to the royal fold this summer.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be hopeful about visiting Sandringham with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, insiders paint a more guarded picture behind palace doors. A friend of the King reportedly told the Daily Mail that if Harry is serious about reconnecting.

According to the source, lingering trust issues and past experiences continue to cast a long shadow and making any path forward far from simple.