Sarah Ferguson takes Queen's cherished treasure with her

Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has left many guessing about the late Queen's very special belongings with her mysterious disappearance after being linked to disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duchess of York was forced to leave her and Andrew's former royal residence after King Charles' decision to strip the former Duke of York of his title with orders to leave Royal Lodge.

However, it is still unknown what happened to the late Queen's beloved Corgis, Muick and Sandy, which she and her former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, took in after Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022.

Royal fans are also curious to know who the new caretaker of the Queen's belongings is after the former Duke and Duchess of York's exit.

As the couple bid farewell to royal life, a pressing question echoes through the palace halls about the chrished treasure.

They are anxiously wondering, worried about the fate of these precious pets as Andrew and Fergie struggle to find their footing – and space – in a new chapter.

King Charles' mother was known for her long-standing affection for corgis, having owned more than 30 during her lifetime.

However, Muick and Sandy were the two dogs that outlived her and were present at her funeral in September 2022. They have remained a subject of public attention following reports that Sarah and Andrew moved out of their home, Royal Lodge, in February.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother last publicly addressed the dogs in September 2025, sharing an Instagram post in tribute to Queen Elizabeth. She wrote: "Her Majesty will be forever loved, always missed, and never forgotten."

Sarah added: "Not a day goes by when I don't think of the kindness I was unstintingly shown in good times and bad."

In a 2023 interview, Ferguson said of the dogs: "They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic."

Recently, her representative has denied claims that she's contemplating joining a reality show to feature clones of the pricious royal memories. However, he did not elabrate if they still belong to Fergie.

The former Duchess of York, 66, was reported to have considered a programme centred on cloning the late monarch's dogs. But in a statement, a representative for Ferguson said she declined the idea following initial discussions with Halcyon Studios about a broader.