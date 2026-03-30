Royal palaces undergo important change as staff given mammoth task

Royal staffers have received crucial orders to make big changes around all the key locations of the royal family:

Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, St James’s Palace, Palace of Holyroodhouse.

As part of the daylight-saving activity, three staffers were assigned to move the clocks one hour ahead in the UK, which was a massive task given that there are 1600 clocks to get by.

Three horologists conducted the activity during the weekend and the many of the timepieces were historical artefacts and required complicated process to change the time.

There were 450 at Windsor Castle, 350 at Buckingham Palace and St James’s Palace in London, and 50 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The Royal Collection Trust, which holds finest and most historically significant items held at the palaces, shared that the task had to be done manually given the sensitivity of the clocks.

“Don’t forget the clocks go forward by 1 hour this evening in the UK. Our horologists have been working hard to clean and conserve this unusual pedestal clock in the Royal Collection,” a message on social media read.

They showed the intricacy behind the task with a “magnificent large-scale musical clock with 3 painted dials was made by John Smith, who came from the small fishing village of Pittenweem in Scotland”.

They noted that the dial on the left-hand side shows 2 processions of figures (including George III, Queen Charlotte and their children), who march across the exterior of a mansion every 3 hours.