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Princess Anne remembers brave sailors lost at sea with Tim Laurence

Princess Anne celebrates Ugley gardeners and local creative talent

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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March 30, 2026

Princess Anne and Tim Laurence remember wartime heroes
Princess Anne and Tim Laurence remember wartime heroes 

Princess Anne stepped out to honour a chapter of wartime history that is never forgotten.

The Princess Royal as a member of Royal British Legion Scotland, attended the annual HMS Dasher Disaster Commemoration in Ardrossan on March 29.

Accompanied by her husband, Sir Tim Laurence who is deeply connected to naval service.

The ceremony paid tribute to the 379 lives lost in 1943 when HMS Dasher tragically sank in the Firth of Clyde during the Second World War.

Princess Anne spoke with veterans, families of the fallen, and local representatives, listening intently as stories of courage and loss were shared.

Wreaths were laid, and the couple bowed their heads; for a brief moment, the past felt very present.

Earlier on March 18, she celebrated the talents of people with disabilities at the Bradbury Garden Centre and Pottery Studio in Ugley.

The vibrant initiative is run by Hft formerly known as the Home Farm Trust, a charity Anne has championed since 1982.

While she’s a familiar face at many of it’s projects, this marked her first stop at Hft Herts and Essex on Pound Lane in a full 15 years.

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