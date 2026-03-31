King Charles prioritises faith over routine duties, Palace confirms

King Charles complete return confirmed by Buckingham Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be back on home turf in time for Easter Sunday, with Buckingham Palace confirming the couple will attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel.

The service is expected to draw a strong showing from senior members of the family, including Prince William and Kate, alongside Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence, as well as the Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

On Maundy Thursday, Their Majesties will travel to St Asaph Cathedral for the Royal Maundy Service marking a rare and historic return of the ceremony to Welsh soil for the first time in more than fourty years.

It’s only the second time Wales has hosted the centuries-old tradition, the last being in 1982, giving this year’s service an added sense of occasion.

The Maundy ceremony itself remains one of the monarchy’s most symbolic gestures. In a quiet yet powerful moment, the King will present specially minted Maundy Money to 77 men and 77 women.

While Easter at Windsor is expected to gather all families, it’s understood the King is relaxed about his nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, opting to spend the day away this year.