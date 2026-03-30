Royal family issues statement as King, Queen open doors for new members

King, Queen welcome special family members after Prince Harry's call

Royal family released a delightful statement, informing fans that the King and Queen welcomed special members into the home.

In a recent Instagram post, King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark expressed their joy over the arrival of new horses, marking the first time since ascending the throne.

A series of adorable photos has been shared on social media, captioned, "Welcome to Flik and Flak in the Royal Stables.

"With apple slices and loving pats, Her Majesty the Queen recently named the Royal Stables' two new horses."

The royal family's spokesperson revealed that earlier in Christian X's reign, the horses with similar names were there.

"The names make perfect sense, as Flik and Flak have the same initials as the King, and they are the first new horses after the change of throne," the statement reads.

Flik and Flak were born and bred in Denmark. The horses will have their daily routine in the stables at Christiansborg Riding School.

"The Royal Stables are among the world's oldest royal stables. For more than 300 years, the royal horses have played a central role in the Royal House's transportation and ceremonial presence," the message concluded.