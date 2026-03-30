 
Geo News

Prince William, Princess Kate take stern step after Harry royal invite

King Charles reunion with Prince Harry: William and Kate clear their stance

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 30, 2026

Prince William, Princess Kate take stern step after Harry royal invite

Prince William and Princess Kate made their stance clear over the fresh talks surrounding Prince Harry's desire for a Sandringham invite.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex's pal revealed that Harry would like to spend 'family time' with his father in the coming summer in the UK.

If the King extended an invitation to his son, then he also gets "a package of security," meaning the much-awaited reunion of Archie and Lilibet with their grandpa.

"If the King was to say, 'Come up and spend some time with the family', he'd love that," an insider disclosed to Sunday Times.

Soon after that, the source also shared the monarch's true feelings over his son's desire, emphasising keeping such matters private.

But now, the future King William and Queen Catherine revealed their true feelings over their take on Harry's summer return.

During the summer, the Prince and Princess of Wales are also at Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

The power royal couple reportedly revealed that "nothing" has changed about their grievances towards the Sussexes.

As per the Mirror, an insider claimed, "If the King was to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay with him, that is a matter for His Majesty alone."

William and Kate "would not make arrangements to see them outside of them potentially attending an official public engagement."

Beatrice, Eugenie relationship with Fergie takes heartbreaking turn
Beatrice, Eugenie relationship with Fergie takes heartbreaking turn
Prince Harry, Meghan to carry crucial task as royals face brutal snub
Prince Harry, Meghan to carry crucial task as royals face brutal snub
Royal family 'hides' senior member cancer struggles: Shocking details out
Royal family 'hides' senior member cancer struggles: Shocking details out
Will Prince George secure his place on the throne?
Will Prince George secure his place on the throne?
King Charles takes key initiative for Buckingham Palace: 'Global mission'
King Charles takes key initiative for Buckingham Palace: 'Global mission'
Meghan Markle receives new title as Queen Camilla takes stand for women
Meghan Markle receives new title as Queen Camilla takes stand for women
Princess Beatrice reaction to intense scrutiny: 'Very hard'
Princess Beatrice reaction to intense scrutiny: 'Very hard'
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor tests King Charles patience with massive new bill
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor tests King Charles patience with massive new bill