Prince William, Princess Kate take stern step after Harry royal invite

Prince William and Princess Kate made their stance clear over the fresh talks surrounding Prince Harry's desire for a Sandringham invite.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex's pal revealed that Harry would like to spend 'family time' with his father in the coming summer in the UK.

If the King extended an invitation to his son, then he also gets "a package of security," meaning the much-awaited reunion of Archie and Lilibet with their grandpa.

"If the King was to say, 'Come up and spend some time with the family', he'd love that," an insider disclosed to Sunday Times.

Soon after that, the source also shared the monarch's true feelings over his son's desire, emphasising keeping such matters private.

But now, the future King William and Queen Catherine revealed their true feelings over their take on Harry's summer return.

During the summer, the Prince and Princess of Wales are also at Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

The power royal couple reportedly revealed that "nothing" has changed about their grievances towards the Sussexes.

As per the Mirror, an insider claimed, "If the King was to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay with him, that is a matter for His Majesty alone."

William and Kate "would not make arrangements to see them outside of them potentially attending an official public engagement."