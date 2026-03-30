Victoria Justice visits 'Victorious' studio after 16 years with Drake Bell

Justice and Bell were surprised to learn that the iconic studio hadn't been torn down

Victoria Justice took a walk down memory lane with her fellow Nickelodeon alum, Drake Bell.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old actress and singer visited Nickelodeon on Sunset on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard, the primary studio where all of the sitcoms were filmed for the Nickelodeon cable channel, including Victorious. Justice, who played Tori Vega on the teen show, shared a clip from her visit to her Instagram on Sunday, March 29.

“Here I am, once again! Literally,” she wrote in the caption, referencing the iconic Victorious theme song. “Never did I EVER think I’d be able to go back to Nick on Sunset & revisit where it all began. I thought they tore this place down. Thank GOD they didn’t.”

The man who made it all possible was another iconic Nickelodeon face, Drake Bell, with Justice giving him a shout-out. “Thanks @drakebell for sneaking us in hehe, you’re a real one. Was really special for me to go back 16 YEARS LATER to where so many important memories in my life were made. What a wild experience.”

Bell, 39, also shared a clip from the visit to his Instagram. Like Justice, Bell took the opportunity to lip-sync to the iconic theme song of his own Nickelodeon show, Drake & Bell.

“Wow! I thought this place was torn down!! This is where we shot it all!! Nick On Sunset!” he wrote in the caption. “We were walking by and never thought it’d be so simple to get in but we found a way,” he added.

Created by Dan Schneider, Drake & Josh ran on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2004 to 2007. The show followed stepbrothers Drake and Josh (portrayed by Josh Peck), as well as Drake’s sister Megan (Miranda Cosgrove) as they navigate their new normal as a blended family.

Victorious, also created by Dan Schnieder, came later in 2010 and ran for three seasons. It starred Justice, Ariana Grande, Avan Jogia, Liz Gillies, and Leon Thomas III, as they pursue their passion at the elite Hollywood Arts performing arts high school for talented teens.