Reason behind Travis Kelce ditching Taylor Swift at Paul McCartney concert

Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce was no-show at Paul McCartney concert as she arrived solo

Taylor Swift’s husband-to-be was nowhere to be seen at the star-studded Paul McCartney concert she attended in Los Angeles this weekend, and the reason for his absence has now been revealed.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted in his fellow athlete George Kittle’s Instagram post which showed them with fellow tight ends on the golf course.

The sport stars took a golfing trip to Oregon over the weekend, two days after the Grotesquerie star attended the iHeartRadio Awards as Swift’s plus one.

Kittle’s photodump showed Kelce playing along with his pals in a grey jacket and black trousers, paired with a bucket hat.

The New Heights co-host also announced his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger after the golf trip, as he became the global ambassador for the fashion brand.

As for the Eras Tour performer, she was seen reconnecting with Olivia Rodrigo at McCartney’s concert after the longstanding feud rumours about the two pop stars.

While Kelce’s absence at the event raised some brows, it was soon revealed why he missed out on the event.

Although the soon-to-be married couple made their award show debut last week, they are usually quiet and private about their relationship.